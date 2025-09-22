Exclusive
Text size

“We truly believe we have a tier one DPM business,” asserts Lombard Odier’s Jack Siu

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 22 September 2025

Lombard Odier believes its discretionary portfolio management (DPM) business in Asia is first-rate, after investing heavily in its platform and technology. The Swiss pure play has also seen strong inflows and performance in its DPM mandates, and attributes this to market volatility driving clients towards professional investment services. “We truly believe we have a tier one DPM business,” Jack Siu,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News