“We truly believe we have a tier one DPM business,” asserts Lombard Odier’s Jack Siu

Lombard Odier believes its discretionary portfolio management (DPM) business in Asia is first-rate, after investing heavily in its platform and technology. The Swiss pure play has also seen strong inflows and performance in its DPM mandates, and attributes this to market volatility driving clients towards professional investment services. “We truly believe we have a tier one DPM business,” Jack Siu,…

