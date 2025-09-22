Hong Kong digital bank goes all in on wealth and digital assets

Hong Kong digital bank ZA Bank plans to double down on wealth management and digital assets after experiencing steady growth since its inception in 2020. The bank said on Monday that it has officially surpassed one million users as of the first half of 2025, becoming the first digital bank in Hong Kong to reach this threshold. In the same…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
DBS partners with Franklin Templeton and Ripple for tokenised trading and lending solutions
18 September 2025
HSBC GPB launches GenAI-powered ecosystem for wealth staff
16 September 2025
“Back to growth mode”: UBS GWM rides Hong Kong momentum to US$2tn opportunity
16 September 2025
Manulife IM appoints Hong Kong CEO
25 August 2025
SPD Bank launches wealth management platform in Hong Kong
11 August 2025
UBS GWM’s profits up post-integration, while HSBC stumbles post-reorg
30 July 2025
Hong Kong private banking heavyweight joins digital asset wealth firm as CEO
25 July 2025
KGI Bank selects Hong Kong for first overseas branch
21 July 2025
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong UHNW AUM surges 54% YoY as growth targets remain “on track”
16 May 2025
Hong Kong to relax cash-for-residency rules
7 January 2025
Optimism runs high in Hong Kong’s private wealth industry after AUM rebound, says PWMA
22 November 2024
Better together? Why Hong Kong and Singapore should team up on family offices
27 September 2024