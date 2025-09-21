Exclusive
Text size

Bottom Line: APB in London – my reflections before the trip

By Audrey Raj, editor | 22 September 2025
Photo by Charles Postiaux on Unsplash

Last week, the Asian Private Banker team was in London – a city where history meets modern energy – to host our annual Intelligence Briefing luncheon with leading fund managers. In the lead-up to this trip, I found myself going through a reflection process somewhat similar to what fund managers and private banks experience during APB’s awards season (which kicks…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News