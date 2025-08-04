Exclusive
DBS Hong Kong head of investment and advisory switches to StanChart

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 4 August 2025
DBS Bank, Hong Kong

A senior investment advisory head at DBS Private Bank Hong Kong has recently resigned from the bank and is set to join Standard Chartered, Asian Private Banker understands. Peter Horng, managing director, head of investment products & advisory for DBS Private Bank and Treasures Private Client (TPC) in Hong Kong, is set to part ways with the bank after just…

