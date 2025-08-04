US$90bn manager taps Carlyle for Asia private wealth head

New York-headquartered real estate investment manager Hines has made a senior appointment for the private wealth channel in Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Hao Zhan has joined the firm as head of Asia, private wealth solutions, reporting to Paul Ferraro, global head of private wealth solutions at Hines, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Zhan comes from alternative…

