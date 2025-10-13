Text size

PGIM hires real estate debt and equity heads for Australia expansion

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 13 October 2025
Sydney, Australia

PGIM has appointed a duo to the newly created roles of head of real estate debt and head of real estate equity to grow its Australian platform. Effective immediately, Sam Mellor is now head of real estate debt, Australia, at PGIM, the asset manager announced in a statement on Monday.  In his new mandate, Mellor oversees the firm’s real estate…

