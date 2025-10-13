Ex-HSBC GPB wealth planning head resurfaces at Lioner

Lioner International Group has appointed a group strategic advisor who previously worked as HSBC Global Private Bank’s APAC wealth planning head. Lioner has appointed Henry Lam as a group strategic advisor, the firm, which specialises in insurance, trust, and family office advisory, said in a media note on Monday. In his new role, Lam will provide senior counsel on long-term…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]