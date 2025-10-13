Text size

Ex-HSBC GPB wealth planning head resurfaces at Lioner

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 13 October 2025

Lioner International Group has appointed a group strategic advisor who previously worked as HSBC Global Private Bank’s APAC wealth planning head. Lioner has appointed Henry Lam as a group strategic advisor, the firm, which specialises in insurance, trust, and family office advisory, said in a media note on Monday. In his new role, Lam will provide senior counsel on long-term…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News