Text size

Ex-BoS Malaysia market head joins Hong Leong Bank

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 13 October 2025

Hong Leong Bank has hired a former senior Bank of Singapore executive to lead its regional private banking business in its latest efforts to strengthen its presence in Asia’s wealth markets. Effective 10 October 2025, Kenneth Tan has joined the Malaysian bank as its new regional head of private banking. Based in Singapore, he will support Jeffrey Yap, the bank’s…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News