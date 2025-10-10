“The best is still ahead”: Tian Ong Foo on StanChart PB’s SEA and UHNW push

Standard Chartered Private Bank surprised many this year by reporting an astounding 57% increase in assets under management (AUM) in Asian Private Banker’s 2024 Asia league table. However, according to Tian Ong Foo, the best may still lie ahead. In a recent interview with APB, the veteran private banker explained how the emerging markets-focused bank is expanding deeper into Southeast…

