From bespoke products to ESG, how foreign firms are wooing Taiwan’s elite

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 26 August 2025
Kaohsiung, TAIWAN—Can the port city become a future asset management hub?

Taiwan’s wealth management sector is gaining momentum as global banks and asset managers target high-net-worth (HNW) clients, offering bespoke investment products, ESG-focused strategies, and exploring collaborations to capture the next wave of sophisticated investors. Banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered, DBS and UBS have received the regulatory green light to conduct high net worth business in the new Kaohsiung Asset Management…

