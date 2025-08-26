Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM nabs ex-UBS banker in onshore Thailand

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 August 2025

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has hired a senior banker for its onshore Thailand wealth management business, Asian Private Banker understands. Chatadul Seenapongpipit recently joined the French bank in Bangkok as a director, senior relationship manager, reporting to Daniel Peter, CEO of BNP Paribas WM Thailand. BNP Paribas confirmed the appointment. Seenapongpipit joins from UBS Wealth Management. He…

