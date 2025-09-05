Text size

Citi outsources US$80bn wealth portfolio to BlackRock in major deal

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 5 September 2025

Citi has selected BlackRock to manage an US$80 billion investment portfolio for Citi Wealth clients, marking a major outsourcing move from its in-house unit, Citi Investment Management (CIM). As part of the deal, BlackRock will run portfolios for Citi Wealth clients across nearly 100 countries, while Citi bankers will continue managing client relationships, asset allocation and product selection. Some CIM…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News