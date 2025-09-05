Citi outsources US$80bn wealth portfolio to BlackRock in major deal

Citi has selected BlackRock to manage an US$80 billion investment portfolio for Citi Wealth clients, marking a major outsourcing move from its in-house unit, Citi Investment Management (CIM). As part of the deal, BlackRock will run portfolios for Citi Wealth clients across nearly 100 countries, while Citi bankers will continue managing client relationships, asset allocation and product selection. Some CIM…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
“The numbers can only go higher”: Steven Lo on Citi Private Bank’s Asia growth
30 May 2025
Asia 2024 AUM League Tables: AUM hits US$3tn, StanChart enters top five
16 April 2025
Andy Sieg: Citi Private Bank eyes 10% rise in Asia headcount
9 April 2025
Citi Private Bank launches Asia philanthropy advisory solutions
19 March 2025
Citi Private Bank reshuffles leadership in Asia
28 January 2025
Vote now: Who has the best red packets in Year of the Snake?
20 January 2025
Revealed: This private bank has the best Singapore office
11 December 2024
Private banks have “long way to go” to match Netflix experience: BlackRock Aladdin Wealth
29 October 2024
Citi pushes digital future for HNW clients in Hong Kong amid banker exits
28 October 2024
Fed shifts focus from inflation to labour market stability with latest cut – private banks
19 September 2024
Citi sees renewed optimism as global wealth head makes third visit to Asia
17 September 2024
Citi deal “very synergistic” for UOB’s affluent segment: Jacquelyn Tan
5 September 2024