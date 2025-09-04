Exclusive
Goldman Sachs veteran joins Deutsche Bank PB as emerging markets CIO

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 4 September 2025

Deutsche Bank Private Bank has appointed a new emerging market CIO from Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Subject to regulatory approval, Jacky Tang will join the German lender’s private bank unit as CIO for emerging markets on 6 October, according to an internal memo sent by the bank’s executives including Marco Pagliara, head of emerging…

