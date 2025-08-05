Exclusive
SCB Julius Baer’s chief risk officer steps down

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 5 August 2025

SCB Julius Baer’s chief risk officer has decided to step down from the position, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Chief risk officer Perawuth Limumnouy will be parting ways with Julius Baer’s joint venture in Thailand after less than two years in the role due to personal reasons, people familiar with the matter told APB. While the existing team will continue…

