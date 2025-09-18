Bank of Singapore rejigs Greater China team as veteran banker resigns

A high-profile China market veteran who has worked for the Singaporean bank for over two decades has resigned from the bank, Asian Private Banker understands. Hu Hong, one of the market group heads who covers Greater China, has resigned from the bank, sources told APB. Hu has spent over 20 years working for the OCBC group, including over 15 years…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Ex-Indosuez WM Asia investment head hops to Credit Agricole
3 September 2025
Movers & Shakers: Inside RBC WM’s hiring game plan, J. Safra Sarasin steps up hiring
8 July 2025
Exclusive
US$692bn manager woos Asian wealthy clients with European play
19 June 2025
Exclusive
DPMLC 2025: What drove inflows for UBS, BNP Paribas and Julius Baer?
26 March 2025
Senior Taiwan market bankers to leave J.P. Morgan Private Bank
20 March 2025
BNP Paribas WM hires seasoned China banker in Hong Kong
7 February 2025
Indosuez Wealth Management Asia CEO resigns
19 November 2024
“I shouldn’t bulldoze my way”: Jacky Ang’s first 100 days at Bank of Singapore
24 October 2024
Exclusive
APB Summit 2024: The best photos from our private banking bonanza
16 October 2024
Exclusive
Wealth planning “cannot take backseat” as next-gen take reins – HSBC GPB
16 October 2024
APB Summit 2024: HSBC, BoS and UBP on their winning business strategies
14 October 2024
BNP Paribas WM Southeast Asia market head resigns
3 October 2024