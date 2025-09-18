Bank of Singapore rejigs Greater China team as veteran banker resigns

A high-profile China market veteran who has worked for the Singaporean bank for over two decades has resigned from the bank, Asian Private Banker understands. Hu Hong, one of the market group heads who covers Greater China, has resigned from the bank, sources told APB. Hu has spent over 20 years working for the OCBC group, including over 15 years…

