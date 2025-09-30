Text size

Ex-Bank of Singapore private banking co-head resurfaces at EFG

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 30 September 2025

EFG has appointed a vice chairman for Southeast Asia, following their retirement from Bank of Singapore last year. Effective immediately, Robin Heng is now the vice chairman of Southeast Asia at EFG, the pure play private bank announced in a statement on Tuesday. Based in Singapore, Heng will report directly to Albert Chiu, executive chairman, APAC at EFG and functionally…

