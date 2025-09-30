MAS vows to improve wait times for SFO tax incentive scheme

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has admitted that processing times for its tax incentive scheme for single-family offices (SFOs) have been too slow, and has vowed to simplify and speed up the process. During a speech at the Global-Asia Family Office Summit organised by the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) on Monday, Chee Hong Tat, MAS deputy chairman and minister…

