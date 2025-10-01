Singapore money markets take the lion’s share of Q2 flows

As global markets wobble and interest rate cuts loom, Singapore’s money market and fixed income funds have become safe harbours for cautious investors. In the second quarter of 2025, fund flows into money market vehicles totalled S$2.8 billion (US$2.1 billion), accounting for nearly 60% of total inflows, while fixed income funds attracted just over S$918 million, according to FundSingapore/Morningstar. The…

