Text size

Singapore private banking veteran joins green fund manager

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 30 July 2025
Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

A Singapore private banking veteran has joined a fund firm specialising in green impact investing to grow its family office business, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Kimmis Pun has started a new role as a managing director, family office at Beijing-headquartered Asia Green Fund Management. Pun has over two decades of experience in the private wealth management…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News