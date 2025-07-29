Text size

Fed on hold? Here’s how money managers are placing their bets

By Amelia Bo | 29 July 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington D.C. Credit: Shutterstock

Private banks and asset managers foresee a continued standstill at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as the Fed continues to assess the impact of tariffs on the economy and inflation. There is some consensus among private banks, with Julius Baer and Standard Chartered both forecasting a delay in rate cutting at the meeting on 29-30 July, expecting…

