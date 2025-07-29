Two former HSBC GPB bankers join EAM in Singapore

Two former HSBC private bankers have resurfaced at an external asset manager (EAM) in Singapore, Asia Private Banker has learnt. Jack Koo and Sanjay Shah have both recently joined Merliance Capital, a Singapore-based EAM. Koo joined as managing partner and head of wealth management, whereas Shah has been named as a strategic advisor for the firm. Merliance Capital was founded…

