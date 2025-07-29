RBC WM adds senior private bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) has deepened its private banking bench across its key Asia booking centres with a string of senior hires in Singapore and Hong Kong, as the Canadian bank continues to expand its footprint in the region. In Singapore, the bank appointed Wilson Khoo as a managing director. With over twenty years of experience serving mainland Chinese…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
Bottom Line: New kids on the block – no, not the boy band
21 July 2025
RBC Wealth Management names COO for Asia
11 July 2025
Movers & Shakers: Inside RBC WM’s hiring game plan, J. Safra Sarasin steps up hiring
8 July 2025
RBC WM adds senior private bankers from larger rivals to Hong Kong team
3 June 2025
Trump’s trade war: PBs address four key questions
8 April 2025
Exclusive
DPMLC 2025: Do next-gen clients want DPM? We ask Nomura, EFG and RBC WM
1 April 2025
RBC WM names Asia COO as Singapore private banking head
13 March 2025
UOB Private Bank’s North Asia market head leaves in less than two years
12 March 2025
RBC WM’s Singapore-based North Asia market head resigns
26 February 2025
Inside Rod Ireland’s Asia strategy for RBC Wealth Management
27 November 2024
RBC WM: Don’t let US election tempt drastic portfolio decisions
13 September 2024