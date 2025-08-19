Barclays PB Asia head departs amid restructurings

The head of Asia for Barclays Private Bank has stepped down from his role as the UK lender looks to simplify its local business structure. As part of ongoing restructuring at the bank, Nitin Singh has decided to leave Barclays, according to a media statement on Tuesday. Barclays Private Bank International is pivoting to a market-led approach and is simplifying…

