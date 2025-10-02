HSBC GPB makes string of frontline and client lifecycle hires

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has made a series of appointments for its Asia frontline and client lifecycle management (CLM) teams to position itself for growth over the next three to five years. Frontline hires Effective 25 September 2025, Edy Panggabean is now a senior relationship manager and cluster head for Indonesia at HSBC GPB, the bank announced in…
