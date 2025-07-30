UBS GWM’s profits up post-integration, while HSBC stumbles post-reorg

Wealth management giant UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) saw double-digit growth in profit before tax (PBT) for both its GWM unit and APAC GWM segment in 2Q25. At the same time, HSBC reported profit dips in both Hong Kong and International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB). According to the latest earnings reports, UBS GWM reported a 38% increase in…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]