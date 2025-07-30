Text size

UBS GWM’s profits up post-integration, while HSBC stumbles post-reorg

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 30 July 2025

Wealth management giant UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) saw double-digit growth in profit before tax (PBT) for both its GWM unit and APAC GWM segment in 2Q25. At the same time, HSBC reported profit dips in both Hong Kong and International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB). According to the latest earnings reports, UBS GWM reported a 38% increase in…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News