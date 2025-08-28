Deutsche Bank PB hires RM duo for Global South Asia

Deutsche Bank Private Bank (Deutsche Bank PB) has hired two relationship managers for its Global South Asia and Africa (GSAA) business. Ravi Manot has joined the German lender as a managing director, senior relationship manager, according to a memo. With over two decades of experience in managing clients from the Indian subcontinent, spanning Asia and the Middle East, Manot most…

