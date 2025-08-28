Text size

Deutsche Bank PB hires RM duo for Global South Asia

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 28 August 2025

Deutsche Bank Private Bank (Deutsche Bank PB) has hired two relationship managers for its Global South Asia and Africa (GSAA) business. Ravi Manot has joined the German lender as a managing director, senior relationship manager, according to a memo. With over two decades of experience in managing clients from the Indian subcontinent, spanning Asia and the Middle East, Manot most…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News