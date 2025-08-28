Deutsche Bank PB hires RM duo for Global South Asia

Deutsche Bank Private Bank (Deutsche Bank PB) has hired two relationship managers for its Global South Asia and Africa (GSAA) business. Ravi Manot has joined the German lender as a managing director, senior relationship manager, according to a memo. With over two decades of experience in managing clients from the Indian subcontinent, spanning Asia and the Middle East, Manot most…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Deutsche Bank PB and BNP Paribas WM post double-digit PBT growth
24 July 2025
Dubai bling a wealth magnet for NRI millionaires: Deutsche Bank PB
17 June 2025
Movers & Shakers: StanChart eyes UAE wealth rush; high-profile retirements herald new leadership
9 June 2025
Deutsche Bank Private Bank’s APAC CIO resigns
21 May 2025
Deutsche Bank Private Bank appoints emerging markets COO from UBS
10 March 2025
Five private banks to watch in Hong Kong in 2025
13 February 2025
Deutsche Bank Private Bank names new head of North Asia
27 January 2025
Deutsche Bank Private Bank North Asia head resigns
20 January 2025
Nomura IWM hires Deutsche Bank Private Bank COO in APAC
10 January 2025
Deutsche Bank EM COO departs, names new Singapore operations head
2 December 2024
DBS Private Bank strengthens North Asia team with senior hire from Deutsche Bank
27 November 2024
Exclusive
Why Deutsche Bank is not “one-size-fits-all” for Asian UHNWs
30 October 2024