VP Bank’s Singapore PB head exits, successor named

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 1 September 2025

Liechtenstein-headquartered boutique private bank VP Bank is undergoing another leadership change in the region with the recent departure of a veteran banker, Asian Private Banker understands. Heng Yeow Kwang, who joined VP Bank Asia from UOB Private Bank in June last year as head of private banking Singapore, has left the bank, sources told APB. Heng has nearly three decades…

