St. James’s Place names Singapore CEO

UK wealth manager St. James’s Place (SJP) has appointed a senior executive for its Singapore business. Effective 1 September 2025, John Elkovich has been appointed as Singapore CEO of SJP, reporting to Oliver Wickham, partnership director for Asia and the Middle East, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Elkovich will lead the Singapore office in identifying and pursuing…

