Lombard Odier strengthens Asia bench with more senior hires

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 2 September 2025

Swiss pure-play Lombard Odier has made several senior appointments in Asia to support its growth strategy under the direction of its new CEO. Lucien Jeannin joined the bank this week as head of strategy and business transformation for private clients, reporting to Omar Shokur, regional head of Asia, private clients, according to a media note on Tuesday. Based in Singapore,…

