HSBC GPB launches GenAI-powered ecosystem for wealth staff

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has launched a generative AI-powered ecosystem in a bid to help its wealth management staff enhance client experience. Client-facing staff members, investment counsellors and product specialists will be able to leverage the bank’s new Wealth Intelligence ecosystem to provide clients with market insights and personalised investment strategies, according to a statement on Tuesday. “Client…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
UBS GWM’s profits up post-integration, while HSBC stumbles post-reorg
30 July 2025
Exclusive
Impactful Actions – North Asia’s wealthy turn to trusts for impact: HSBC GPB’s Christina Tung
20 May 2025
HSBC sees optimism in Asia wealth business with US$16bn NNIA in 1Q25
29 April 2025
“Classifying it as outflow of talent is just wrong”: HSBC GPB South Asia head
4 April 2025
Revealed: What’s keeping private bank COOs up at night
27 March 2025
HSBC GPB names new desk head for Malaysia
5 March 2025
Tech sprawl plagues Hong Kong’s wealth managers – report
9 December 2024
Bottom Line: HSBC’s Chari to fly higher after latest reshuffle
9 December 2024
Optimism runs high in Hong Kong’s private wealth industry after AUM rebound, says PWMA
22 November 2024
Bottom Line: Ronnie O’Sullivan’s Hong Kong move is right on cue
4 November 2024
APB Summit 2024: The best photos from our private banking bonanza
16 October 2024
Ex UBS CEO joins digital wealth player eyeing Singapore market
14 October 2024