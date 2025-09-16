Text size

HSBC GPB launches GenAI-powered ecosystem for wealth staff

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 16 September 2025

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has launched a generative AI-powered ecosystem in a bid to help its wealth management staff enhance client experience. Client-facing staff members, investment counsellors and product specialists will be able to leverage the bank’s new Wealth Intelligence ecosystem to provide clients with market insights and personalised investment strategies, according to a statement on Tuesday. “Client…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News