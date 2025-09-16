“Back to growth mode”: UBS GWM rides Hong Kong momentum to US$2tn opportunity

Just two years after the announced integration with Credit Suisse, UBS has transformed the shotgun marriage into a wealth management superpower, shifting from outflows to achieving record inflows. Amy Lo reasserted that the Swiss bank has returned to “growth mode,” with Hong Kong showing strong momentum. In 2Q25, UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) raked in a record high of…

