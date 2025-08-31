Bottom Line: Alternatives for all… Just don’t lose your password

First, it was a premium offering, but now it’s a must-have in clients’ portfolios. Alternative investments are moving from niche allocations to core holdings, reshaping how wealth managers and platforms deliver access. Increasingly, global alternative asset managers are also partnering with wealth-tech platforms to distribute their funds to the mass-affluent segment. This marks a fundamental shift because private banks are…

