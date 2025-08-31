Exclusive
Text size

Bottom Line: Alternatives for all… Just don’t lose your password

By Audrey Raj, editor | 1 September 2025
Photo from Unsplash

First, it was a premium offering, but now it’s a must-have in clients’ portfolios. Alternative investments are moving from niche allocations to core holdings, reshaping how wealth managers and platforms deliver access. Increasingly, global alternative asset managers are also partnering with wealth-tech platforms to distribute their funds to the mass-affluent segment. This marks a fundamental shift because private banks are…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News