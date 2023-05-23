Text size

Morgan Stanley IM hires ex-Goldman Sachs executive as new Asia head

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 23 May 2023

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has named a new Asia head, effective immediately. Based in Hong Kong, Michael Levin will join as head of MSIM Asia and be responsible for overseeing the regional investment management business with a focus on new market and product opportunities. Levin has over 25 years of asset management experience, most recently as a managing director…

