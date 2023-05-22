The market head for Greater China at Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong branch has left the bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Louis Chan, who joined in 2021, will soon leave the bank on 23 July 2023, Bank of Singapore has confirmed. Before joining Bank of Singapore, Chan was with BNP Paribas for over six years as managing director and market…
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head departs
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 22 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Bank of Singapore nabs ex-Credit Suisse veteran as team head
12 May 2023
Julius Baer appoints group head for Greater China
1 March 2023
Julius Baer beefs up Greater China Singapore team with Credit Suisse hires
10 February 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
14 December 2022
RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs
12 December 2022
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
7 September 2022
Market head leaving Bank of Singapore to start independent outfit
24 August 2022
Bank of Singapore hires head of product management for Hong Kong
2 August 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new Greater China team head from DBS
20 June 2022
DBS Private Bank names new head of Greater China
8 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022
Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts
26 May 2022