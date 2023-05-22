Exclusive
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 22 May 2023

The market head for Greater China at Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong branch has left the bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Louis Chan, who joined in 2021, will soon leave the bank on 23 July 2023, Bank of Singapore has confirmed. Before joining Bank of Singapore, Chan was with BNP Paribas for over six years as managing director and market…

