DBS has flagged promising growth for its wealth management business in the coming five years as the Singapore-based lender seeks to boost its penetration of high-growth markets, including China, Indonesia and India. In an investor day presentation published on Monday, DBS said that at a group level, it aimed to increase its earnings to more than SGD10 billion and return…
DBS Wealth Management had a great 2022. It’s just getting started
By Daniel Shane, editor | 22 May 2023
