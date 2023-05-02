Text size

HSBC’s Asia wealth business captured US$14bn net new assets in 1Q23

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 2 May 2023
Source: HSBC

HSBC reported strong growth in its Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) business in the first quarter of 2023, with Asia capturing US$14 billion in net new assets. HSBC WPB’s 1Q23 total revenues were up US$4 billion to US$9 billion, or 82%. Of this figure, US$2 billion is related to a part reversal of an impairment relating to the disposal of…

