US$548 billion-AUM global alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management (Apollo) has launched a new product platform designed to meet the needs of wealth investors in Asia and elsewhere, initially offering two perpetual semi-liquid products. The new platform, the Apollo Private Markets SICAV, is a Luxembourg-based platform that offers alternative solutions to wealth investors in EMEA, Asia and Latin America. To…
Apollo rolls out alts platform targeting Asian clients
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 May 2023
