Rockpool Capital hires ex-RBC Wealth exec to head Asia MFO business

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 3 May 2023

Hong Kong-based wealth manager Rockpool Capital has named an ex-Morgan Stanley banker to lead its multi-family office business in Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Nick Chan will drive Rockpool Capital’s multi-family office strategy and help support its intergenerational client base across the region. Chan’s most recent role was as head of sales Asia at RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM). He…

