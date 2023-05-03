Hong Kong-based wealth manager Rockpool Capital has named an ex-Morgan Stanley banker to lead its multi-family office business in Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Nick Chan will drive Rockpool Capital’s multi-family office strategy and help support its intergenerational client base across the region. Chan’s most recent role was as head of sales Asia at RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM). He…
Rockpool Capital hires ex-RBC Wealth exec to head Asia MFO business
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 3 May 2023
