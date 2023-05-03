Exclusive
Morgan Stanley appoints veteran as DPM head for PWM Asia

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 May 2023

Morgan Stanley has appointed a new head of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) for its private wealth management business in Asia, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Wee-Kiat Tan has also taken up the role of co-CIO together with Julie Lau. In his new roles, Tan will manage the Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management (PWM) Asia DPM business, and…

