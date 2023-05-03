Morgan Stanley has appointed a new head of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) for its private wealth management business in Asia, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Wee-Kiat Tan has also taken up the role of co-CIO together with Julie Lau. In his new roles, Tan will manage the Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management (PWM) Asia DPM business, and…
Morgan Stanley appoints veteran as DPM head for PWM Asia
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 May 2023
