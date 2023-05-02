Julius Baer has appointed a new team head for Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Effective immediately, Aline Pacheco has joined the firm and will report to Yang Vi Sun, group head of Southeast Asia. Pacheco is a wealth management veteran with over 25 years of experience. Prior to joining Julius Baer, she spent…
Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as team head for Southeast Asia
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 2 May 2023
