Citi Global Wealth’s Asia investment management head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 2 May 2023

The Asia investment management head for Citi Global Wealth has left the bank, Asian Private Banker has learned. Daniel Chan, who joined the bank 13 years ago, will soon move back to the US, people familiar with the matter said. Before joining Citi in Hong Kong, Chan worked at several financial institutions in the US, including The Dellacorte Group, Wilmington…

