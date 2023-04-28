The ‘bend but don’t break’ way to navigate volatility



This is a sponsored article from PIMCO.

Persistently high inflation, hawkish central banks, unfolding banking sector challenges, and a potential recession on the horizon – there is no shortage of uncertainty today to rattle markets and investors.

At PIMCO, we view this volatility as fertile ground for active managers with a broad, flexible opportunity set. Our flagship Income Strategy’s ’bend but don’t break’ approach navigates these macro dynamics in its pursuit of resilient income, and seeks to turn volatility into opportunity.

With bond markets offering the highest yields, spreads, and total return potential in years, we have positioned our Income portfolio to benefit from not only the favourable environment, but also market volatility and a weakening economy.

Flexing through fickle markets

“With ’bend but don’t break’, we focus on positions where some price fluctuations in volatile markets are possible, but a long-term permanent impairment of capital is unlikely,” explains Alfred Murata, who oversees the Income Strategy alongside fellow portfolio managers Josh Anderson and Dan Ivascyn.

This means targeting bonds with robust asset coverage and seniority in the capital structure, as well as focusing on more liquid segments of the market with attractive yields which, we believe, should provide resilience in a recession. Liquidity would also allow us to take advantage of the valuation overshoots that we expect to see across markets in the coming months.

Opportunities with potential resilience

An example of a sub-sector we find attractive would be US agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The asset class is historically liquid and offers an implicit government guarantee, which should provide resilience across a range of economic scenarios. Spreads are back at attractive levels last seen during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.

We equally favour non-agency MBS, which are bonds that are backed by residential loans but not guaranteed by the government. We emphasise senior secured legacy mortgages that we believe are more insulated from a possible housing downturn, due to a home equity cushion that has been building-up over the past decade, with many loans now having a loan-to-value ratio below 50%.

Within corporate credit, we remain cautious given significant volatility in credit spreads, but see pockets of opportunities. We favour healthcare and telecom because spreads have widened significantly since the end of 2021 and because we don’t think these two sectors will be particularly negatively affected by elevated macroeconomic uncertainty.

Adding value with active management

The benefits of active management have shone through again in this past year, with the Income Strategy outperforming many higher-risk credit assets in the market.

PIMCO’s investment process, which combines top-down macro views from our Cyclical and Secular forums with bottom-up insights from our investment team, has played a central role by helping to calibrate the Strategy’s ’bend but don’t break’ approach. With portfolio managers and trading desks around the world, we have the scale and ability to uncover opportunities across the entire opportunity set of the roughly US$128 trillion* global fixed income universe.

Looking ahead, if yields reach a peak and spreads tighten again, we think there could be total return upside potential for PIMCO’s Income Strategy.

“With the volatility, a lot of companies and countries will need financing. Different unique structures are going to be developed,” says co-portfolio manager Anderson. “And I think there will be many ways to add incremental value.”

So, for those who’ve been sitting on the sidelines of the bond market, we see a strong case for getting back in.

*Global bond market size as of 31 March 2022.



