Citi Global Wealth thinks China’s recovery is gaining speed, but opportunities in “policy-favoured” sectors, such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, are becoming a crowded trade. With more supportive policies being introduced, there is likely a shift in market attention to other industries, such as Internet. “We think China’s recovery is gaining legitimate speed, and we are likely to see that…
CIO Insight – Citi: Be wary of these crowded trades in China
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 April 2023
