Exclusive
Text size

CIO Insight – Citi: Be wary of these crowded trades in China

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 April 2023

Citi Global Wealth thinks China’s recovery is gaining speed, but opportunities in “policy-favoured” sectors, such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, are becoming a crowded trade. With more supportive policies being introduced, there is likely a shift in market attention to other industries, such as Internet. “We think China’s recovery is gaining legitimate speed, and we are likely to see that…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News