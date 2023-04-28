Exclusive
Ex-Credit Suisse banker returns to StanChart Private Bank

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 April 2023

Standard Chartered has hired a team head for the China market from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Rommy (Huirong) Dai rejoined the UK bank this month, based in Hong Kong, according to a post on her LinkedIn profile. Dai has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and was previously an executive director at Credit Suisse…

