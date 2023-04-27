Hong Kong-headquartered Tsangs Group has hired an industry veteran to explore the North American market. Christopher Myers has joined the family office as director of the Group, focusing on North American opportunities. Myers will bring his knowledge and experience to the Group through his experience as a CEO, an investor, a professor and an author. He is the CEO of…
Hong Kong family office makes senior hire to tap North American market
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 27 April 2023
