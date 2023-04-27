US$608 billion fund house Columbia Threadneedle Investments has appointed a head of wholesale for Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Mark Chan has taken up the new role, in addition to his current position as Hong Kong office CEO and head of institutional business for Greater China. In his expanded role, Chan will lead the wholesale teams in Hong Kong and…
US$608bn asset manager names head of wholesale for Asia
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 27 April 2023
