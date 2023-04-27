Exclusive
Text size

Volatility shakes up Asian private bank landscape in 2022

By Daniel Shane, editor | 27 April 2023

A rip-tide of market volatility profoundly affected Asia’s private banking landscape in 2022, with HSBC Global Private Banking snatching second place from beleaguered Credit Suisse in our annual Asia Private Banking AUM league table. Across the top 24 private banks in the region, total AUM rose by 3.6% to US$2.463 trillion, reflecting the capacity for industry players to attract net…

