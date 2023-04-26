With semi-liquid strategies seeing increasing demand from private bank clients, the debate over their place in an investor’s portfolio has been raging. However, for Eddie Cheng of Allspring Global Investments (Allspring GI), it is better to avoid these strategies in favour of a balance of liquid and illiquid strategies. “People don’t actually want to have their money locked up for…
Are clients turning sour on semi-liquids? This investor thinks they should
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 27 April 2023
