Exclusive
Text size

Thailand’s Phatra in full compete mode to capture outflows from foreign players

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 April 2023
Thailand, photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

Global private banks are looking to muscle in on the onshore Thai market, with the entry in recent years of several global players. However, following the collapse of Credit Suisse, clients are now reconsidering homegrown banks in Thailand once again. It is in this environment that domestic Thai bank Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (Phatra) is looking to capture outflows from foreign…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News