UBS-backed US$4bn wealth tech platform launches in Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 April 2023

Endowus, a UBS-backed US$4 billion Singapore-based digital wealth management firm, has officially launched its investment platform in Hong Kong. Hong Kong investors with investable assets as low as HKD10,000 can now start building single and multi-fund portfolios via the Endowus platform, which offers over 140 funds across different asset classes from over 40 of the largest global fund managers such…

