Endowus, a UBS-backed US$4 billion Singapore-based digital wealth management firm, has officially launched its investment platform in Hong Kong. Hong Kong investors with investable assets as low as HKD10,000 can now start building single and multi-fund portfolios via the Endowus platform, which offers over 140 funds across different asset classes from over 40 of the largest global fund managers such…
UBS-backed US$4bn wealth tech platform launches in Hong Kong
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Endowus names industry veteran to lead investment office
14 March 2023
Endowus to offer Bridgewater hedge funds after Amundi tie-up
7 February 2023
Endowus partners iCapital to expand alts offerings for wealthy clients
17 January 2023
Exclusive
Endowus focuses on institutional-level solutions for individuals: founders
24 November 2022
New wealth centre highlights Citi’s confidence in Hong Kong
14 November 2022
Fidelity International launches Hong Kong fund platform in GBA push
7 November 2022
Hong Kong Fintech Week: How technology empowers wealth managers
1 November 2022
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Hong Kong Fintech Week: Wealth industry seeks to tap new digital innovations
31 October 2022
UBS targets GBA affluent market with “unique” new digital platform
26 October 2022
Endowus links up with Carret Private and Lumen to expand WM services
17 October 2022
Raffles Family Office launches platform for digital assets
13 October 2022